HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Angela Donovan, OP, died May 23, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born Marie Gertrude on April 1, 1930, to Jerome and Angela (Cusick) Donovan in Chicago, Ill. There were three children.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and her Dominican community. She took the name Sister Angela in 1949.
She was a salt of the earth person all of her life. She brought her teaching ability to Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Iowa and Illinois.
She then worked as a chaplain and promoter of mission in Iowa, Louisiana and Arizona. Angela served as prioress and tutor in Illinois.
She came to Sinsinawa in 2006, directing mail services. She was a faithful volunteer always.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa June 1-2. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To the end of my days, O God, I give you thanks. Go in peace.