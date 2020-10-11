James L. Dodds, 93, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
To honor Jim’s life, a private family funeral Mass will take place at St. Raphael Cathedral, with Rev. Gregory Bahl officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Jim was born near Dubuque in 1927, the son of Joseph and Mary (Groves) Dodds, the fifth of seven children. Soon thereafter, the family moved to a farm near Cuba City, Wisconsin, where Jim attended grade school and three years of high school.
In 1945, Jim graduated from Loras Academy. In 1952, Jim married the love of his life, Dorothy Palzkill, at St Mary’s Church in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, and she was a true partner to him in every possible way. They raised four children together and are the proud grandparents of 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jim was engaged in family business consisting of manufacturing, importing and the national distribution of agricultural materials for baling cotton, hay and other forage crops. He continued into his retirement years as a consultant in this activity, that he so enjoyed, with business associates and friends both here and abroad.
Jim’s favorite activities were with his family. He enjoyed sports like golf and basketball with his kids and grandkids. He loved music and always admired those who could play the piano. One of Jim’s most favorite pastimes was playing euchre with family and friends; Dorothy was always his favorite euchre partner.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 68 years; his children, Steve (Eleonora) Dodds, Mary (Tom) Doll, Carol (CJ) Schweich and Julie (Pat) Merriam; 10 grandchildren, Alana (Jason) Steinlicht, Marcus (Chantal) Dodds, Chris Dodds, Kendra (Luke) Burbach and Olivia Dodds; Sam, Jake and Ben Schweich; Nick and Erin Merriam; four great-grandchildren, Max and Anika Steinlicht, Sydney and Sienna Dodds; a brother, Don Dodds; and a sister, Helen Sowerby. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Dodds; an uncle, George Dodds; a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Wershing; and brothers, Robert, Gerald and Paul Dodds.
Memorials may be given to Stonehill Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, St Raphael’s Cathedral or the charity of choice.
The Dodds family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Finley Unity Point Hospital, Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they provided to Jim.