HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Francesca “Fran” Koller, O.P., died Jan 19, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born as Marie Agnes on August 10, 1931, to Joseph and Mary (Pimishern) Koller in Appleton, Wis. She was the 10th of 11 children. She is survived by one brother and one sister and her beloved Dominican Sisters.
Sister Fran was a welcome presence in the classrooms and communities where she lived. She taught with energy and zest in Illinois, Minnesota, South Carolina, Indiana and Wisconsin. She loved adventure and brought her spiritual talents as pastoral minister, liturgist, administrator and chaplain to Iowa, Tennessee, Alaska, Trinidad and again to Wisconsin. Services will be held Jan 27-28 at Sinsinawa. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Fran now sings joyfully with the living God.