MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Amy Heather Hird, 51, of Mount Vernon, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Amy was the daughter of Dr. Ronald and the late Vivien (Douglass) Strauss. She was raised in Iowa City from the time she was in 2nd grade. Amy swam competitively for the Iowa City Swim Club and won a state championship from Iowa City West, where she graduated in 1987. She received a Bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College in Minnesota. Amy had a lifelong love of water and spent her best times at the beach, lake, ocean or pool.
Jeff and Amy met in October 2004, it was love at first sight, they were married three months later. They had a fantastic marriage. They never took their foot off the pedal. They would always say that they were still on their honeymoon. For over 20 years, Amy provided daycare so she could stay at home and raise their children. Amy began a career in 2019 as an administrative assistant at Revive Aesthetics in Cedar Rapids and loved her job and her co-workers.
Amy is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Hird, of Mount Vernon, and the couple’s seven children, Claire Hird (26), Ryan Baker (24), Haley Baker (21), Connor Hird (21), Zach Baker (19), Jackson Hird (15), and Cooper Hird (14); her father, Dr. Ron Strauss and his special friend Cassandra Mariano; her in-laws; Bob and Cheryl Hird; her two sisters, Dawn Strauss and Heidi (Chad) Colony; her sisters-in-law; Jennifer (Vinay) Tikka, and Laura Dunn; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was also very close to her former brother-in-law, Glenn Downs.
Amy always wanted to be a mom. She did an amazing job — not only raising her own kids but also her children’s friends, whom she called “The Fraternity”. Most kids refer to her as their 2nd Mom. Amy would always make everyone feel welcome; no one ever left her house hungry or unloved. As a mom she was always on the sidelines cheering the kids on at every one of their events, she was especially fond of basketball, football and wrestling. She was only 5’ 3” but always dove in to help on college move-in day. Amy was the life of the party, she loved to dance and lived life to the fullest.
A memorial service to celebrate Amy’s life will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church, 433 Cross Rd., Marion, Iowa. Everyone who cared about Amy is welcome to attend. Please bring your best memories of Amy. A GoFundMe page has been established. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Please share your love and support with Amy’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. There will also be a link on her tribute wall for a livestream of her memorial service.