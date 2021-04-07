HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Herbert Aloysius Havertape, 82, of rural Hazel Green, Wis., passed away at 2:48 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with his loving wife by his side.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at Sinsinawa, Wis., with Fr. Ken Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be no public visitation. The Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Herb was born on October 21, 1938, at home in Hazel Green Twp. of Grant County, Wis., the son of Ollie and Olefa (Neis) Havertape.
He was united in marriage to Marjorie Goldhagen on July 12, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at Sinsinawa, Wis.
Herb farmed most of his life and was a member of St. Joseph’s Church and its Holy Name Society.
He was a graduate of Loras Academy, class of 1956.
Herb was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Bucks and Packers fan.
Herb loved his time spent with family most and enjoyed the card games with his buddies (especially when he won.)
Surviving is his wife, Margie; three sons, Rick, Terry (Dana) and Scott (Linda) Havertape, all of Hazel Green; four grandchildren, Joshua, Lindsey, Jeremy and Jacob; two great-grandchildren Violet and Finn; his siblings, Arla Mae Bussan, of Galena, Ill., Robert (Joan) Havertape, of Dubuque and Michael Havertape, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Olefa, and son, Michael Robert Havertape, on August 15, 2003.
The family would like to thank Hazel Green Rescue Squad.
