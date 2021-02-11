DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jennifer A. Dunkel, 42, of Dyersville, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
Visitation will continue from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 13, at Kramer Funeral Home, where a memorial service will commence at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery.
Jennifer was born August 11, 1978, in Iowa City, the daughter of Paul and Susan (Digman) Dunkel. She married and had two beautiful children, but later divorced. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School with the Class of 1997, and attended Capri College in Dubuque. She was a manager at Payless Shoes and later at Walgreens until she became ill.
She was a very caring individual, who put others before herself. She loved her family and friends, being outdoors camping, birdwatching and bargain hunting at sales.
Jennifer is survived by her two children; Mitchell and Ziva; parents, Paul and Sue Dunkel, of Dyersville; one brother, Terry (Carmen Koelker) Dunkel and their children, Cole and Kylee, of Rickardsville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Alice Digman; paternal grandparents, James and Lorraine Dunkel; uncles, James Dunkel, Jr., Steven and James Digman and Ernie Offerman.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.