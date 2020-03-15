ORLANDO, Fla. — Gene P. Glaser, formerly of Dubuque died at his home in Orlando, FL, on March 8, 2020, after a long, difficult fight with multiple sclerosis (MS).
Surviving are his mother, Barbera, and her husband, William Schweikert, of Arizona; Gene’s two sons, Mathew and Joshua, of Florida; Gene’s two brothers, Ronnie and Sandy Glaser, their son, Ron Jr., of Texas, Kevin and Anne Glaser, their children, Dillon and Alexis, of Wisconsin; Gene’s one sister, Lisa Glaser, of Colorado.
Compassionate Cremations of Orlando, FL, are handling the funeral arrangements. Rest easy little brother.