CUBA CITY, Wis.-- Robert “Bob” K. Johns, 84, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
Bob was born on October 1, 1936, to Lawrence & Mary (Ball) Johns in Hazel Green Township, WI.
He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard, a member of the American Legion Post #604 and VFW Post #8318 in Cuba City, WI.
He was an active member of the United Methodist Church.
He married Kathleen S. Wise on August 24, 1978, at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI.
Bob has farmed his whole life up to the day he passed. He drove school bus for 47 years for the Cuba City Schools.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, piloting his plane, motorcycling, teaching Hunter’s Safety for over 36 years, frequenting at local supper clubs, was an avid card player and member of a winter traveling euchre league, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bob is survived by 4 children, Carolyn (Mounir) Farid, of Cuba City, WI, Christine (Michael) Toman, of Elburn, IL, Randy (Lisa) Johns, of Cuba City, WI, and Cheryl (Todd) Chiaverotti, of Darlington, WI; 6 stepchildren, David (Wendy) Richard, of Dubuque, IA, Drs. Paula (Mitch) Liester, of Monument, CO, Daniel (Ceneza) Richard, of Dubuque, IA, Mary Beth (Steve) Wilkes, of Lodi, WI, Mark Richard, of Union Grove, WI, Dr. Lynn (David) Randall, of Peosta, IA; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Kathleen (June 20, 2019).
