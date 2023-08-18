Maxine B. Honey and Herbert Honey, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Platinum Room A, Grand Harbor Resort.
Dorothy A. Jennings, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jane McDonald Kane, Missoula, Mont. — Vigil: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Church of the Nativity.
Dorothy Kunkel, Kieler, Wis. — Rosary service: 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the parish center; and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Suzanne M. Mueller, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cherylinn J. Nix, Platteville, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Cassville Cemetery.
Dixie L. Paquette, Shullsburg, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home; and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sally Richard-Harkey, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Wake service: 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, Nativity Catholic Church.
Nancy L. Rummens, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Randall A. Sedbrook, Livingston, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Time of sharing: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.