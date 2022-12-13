GALENA, Ill. — Merlin W. “Mud” Timmerman, 87, of rural Galena, IL passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, WI where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of mass. The family will greet family and friends from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Vinegar Hill Cemetery, rural Galena with military honors accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193.
Merlin was born April 8, 1935, in Dickeyville, WI, the son of Neil and Viola (Flogel) Timmerman. He graduated from Loras Academy and served his country in the US Army for two years in Germany. He married Carol Schwendinger on February 2, 1963, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Merlin was a cheese maker, milk hauler, and carpenter, but most important he was a lifetime dairy farmer and loving, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed nature, trapping, fishing, hunting, and using his bulldozer. Merlin was most proud of his family and his never-ending love for them. He had a deep passion for agriculture and feeding the world. He served on numerous boards and committees, was active in countless clubs, and was a faithful steward of the land. Most of all he cultivated this dedication to agriculture in his family for generations to come.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; their children, Joyce Furlong, Monica (Michael) Hoppman, Diane (James) Morgan, Jane (Dennis) Steffes, Neil (Jodi) Timmerman, Nick (Jessica) Timmerman, Ben (Carrie Grundhoefer) Timmerman, and Carrie (Kevin) Ward; 17 grandchildren, Nathan (Alisha), Niles (Tiffany), and Nakita Furlong, Lucas (Mackenzie), Michele (fiancé’ Michael Middendorf), and Bradley Hoppman, Justin and Anne Runde, Darcy (Austin) Ertmer, Kurt Timmerman, Karly (R.J.) Hess, Kasey and Kade Timmerman, Blaine Timmerman, Sutton Meusel, Brayden and Logan Ward; 8 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mea, Alayna, Sawyer, and Dayton Furlong, Jacob Kane, Kinsley and Wylie Middendorf, and one on the way this December; siblings, Roman, Carl (Kay), and Ronald (Summer) Timmerman, and a brother-in-law, Robert (Joan) Valentine; and numerous extended relatives.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Elizabeth Gerhards; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Eleanor Schwendinger; sons-in-law, Mark Furlong and Brian Runde; siblings, Leonard (Ruth), Frank (Darlene) Timmerman, Rozita Valentine; and a sister-in-law, Cecelia Timmerman.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mary Koenigs for her compassionate care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.