GALENA, Ill. — Merlin W. “Mud” Timmerman, 87, of rural Galena, IL passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, WI where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of mass. The family will greet family and friends from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Vinegar Hill Cemetery, rural Galena with military honors accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.