HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Thomas (Tom) M. Fleege, 69, of Hazel Green, died suddenly on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Church at Sinsinawa, with Fr. Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, Ill., is serving the family.
Tom was born September 12, 1950, in Dubuque, to Jerome (Bud) and Rosie Fleege. He attended St. Joseph’s grade school, Wahlert Catholic High School, and was in the first class to graduate from Southwest Technical College in Fennimore. In 1973, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Pat (Kuhle) Fleege. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Parish in rural Hazel Green and its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 7370, third degree.
Tom worked at Dubuque Pack for 10 years until it closed. Then he farmed with his dad in rural Cuba City on the family farm. In 1986, Tom and Pat moved to the farm, where they happily raised their hardworking daughters. When he couldn’t work on the farm anymore, he joined Clarke College’s custodial maintenance department, where he made many friends. He worked there until he retired.
Tom was an avid sports fan, loving the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He loved being outdoors, hunting and working the fields. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
In 2013, Tom and Pat moved to their current home in Hazel Green. Despite many disabilities, he spent the last years of his life getting to know his neighbors, making many more friends, and enjoying the sunset views from his back patio.
Tom leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Pat, his seven daughters ... Dr. Tracy Fleege, Amy (Ryan) Hilvers, Kate (Tom) Koeller, Cheri (Brett) Wheelan, Michelle (Aaron) Raulin, Amanda (Tony) Gaul, and Dr. Jennifer Fleege ... and 15 grandchildren (Jackson, JJ, Cole, Kailey Hilvers; Lauren, Emily, Evan Koeller; Lincoln, Landon, Layton Wheelan; Charlotte, Lillian, Violet Raulin; Eli and Carson Gaul). Also, he is survived by his two sisters, Mary Ann (Ed) Richard and Joan (Jake) Johnston. He is also survived by several in-laws ... Steve (Lee Ann) Kuhle, Rick (Karen) Kuhle, Dan (Claire) Kuhle, Mary Jo (Beaner) Runde, Ron (Carolyn) Kuhle, Kate (Bill) Vickerman, Ken (Jane) Kuhle, Tina (Kim) Kuhle, and by many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his parents (Bud and Rosie Fleege), and his in-laws (LaVern and Doris Kuhle); two sisters-in-law Janet (Jerald) Kowalski and Diane O’Shea; and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to the St. Joseph Endowment Fund. A celebration of life will occur on a date to be announced.
The family would like to thank Fr. Ken Frisch, the Hazel Green Rescue Squad, the wonderful staff at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, and the therapy staff from Grant County for all their help and support.
