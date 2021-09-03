Carolyn R. Tesar Telegraph Herald Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAUZEKA, Wis. — Carolyn R. Tesar, 76, of Wauzeka, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today A life remembered: Dubuque woman leaves legacy of kindness Authorities: Dubuque motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash Authorities respond to suspected suicide at Mines of Spain Sarah E. Kane Police: Man arrested for 2 shootings in Dubuque