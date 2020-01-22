Nancy G. Ahrens, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Cornerstone Foursquare Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Laurie A. Feuss, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 11 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Shirley J. Guyer, Luana, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 26521 U.S. Highway 13, Elkader, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the hall.
Buddy Hyde, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Trinity Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the church.
Adam E. Lincoln, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Robert D. Long, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Clarence Meyer, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Madonna J. Risley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Alice J. Rogers, Savanna, Ill. — Services: Noon Thursday, Jan. 23, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 10 to noon Thursday at the church.
Patricia J. Scheffert, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Shirley Schulte, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon.
Rosemary B. Shafer, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Savanna.
Grace G. Wieneke, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.