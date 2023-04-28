SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Mark Alan Heim, 62, of Shullsburg, WI passed away on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI from 3 pm-7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, May 1st at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg, WI. Family and close friends can join together for a closed viewing starting at 9 am until the time of the service at 11 am. Burial will be at St. Matthew’s Cemetery. Father Peter Lee will be officiating, and the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family. Mark was born on August 19th, 1960, to John “Bruno” Heim and Dorothy “Dot” (Schunk) Heim in Cuba City, WI. After graduating from Shullsburg High School in 1978, he quickly joined Kelly Springfield in Freeport, IL. For the next 42 years, he would hold many positions as a tire builder and forklift driver. In 2020, he reluctantly took the first step into retirement. That didn’t last long before he quickly picked up work doing odds and ends for Reilly Plumbing and Heating as well as stocking shelves for Turpin Grocery store.
There were two things Mark never turned down, work and a cold Old Milwaukee beer. Mark was an avid car enthusiast, purchasing several vehicles over the years with his most prized being his Corvettes. He was a hunter of animals big and small, collector of anything Old Milwaukee beer, and always made it a point of be a great father, grandfather and friend.
Mark is survived by a son, Josh (Paige) Heim of Estacada, OR; granddaughter: Riley Heim; his mother, Dorothy “Dot” Heim of Shullsburg, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father (2021), a daughter, Melissa Heim (2001), three brothers: Bruce (2010), Michael (2021) and Patrick (2021).
In lieu of plants & flowers a Mark A. Heim Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
