LANCASTER, Wis. — William J. Tuckwood, 85, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Clements Church in Lancaster, where services will take place at 11 a.m.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

