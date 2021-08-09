Elizabeth L. Rediger Telegraph Herald Aug 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Elizabeth L. Rediger, 85, of Dyersville, died Saturday, August 7, 2021.Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dyersville-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today From cornfield to baseball stadium: Workers ready Field of Dreams for MLB game Weather service: Grant County tornado on ground for 10 miles, with winds of 150 mph Gregg Henkel Dubuque County punches ticket to second Legion World Series in four years Ask Amy: Beach house vacay could take a toll