DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Elizabeth L. Rediger, 85, of Dyersville, died Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.

Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you