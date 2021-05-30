Robert Allen Clark, 80, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 1755 Delhi St. in Dubuque, with Pastor Josh Martyn officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
Robert was born on October 5, 1940, in Jackson County, Iowa, the son of Walter and Irma (Manning) Clark. He grew up in the rural Maquoketa area.
Robert married Mary E. Nielsen on August 14, 1960, and together they shared almost 60 years of marriage.
Robert worked as a welder for Caterpillar in Eldridge, IA, for 16 years. Robert and Mary then ran R & M Auto Sales in Maquoketa, IA. After his retirement, he worked at Lowe’s for 6 years.
Robert enjoyed nature, gardening, traveling, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. In his free time, he would catch up on the news and attend the occasional auction.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary; his children, Douglas (Pennie) Clark, of San Pedro, CA, Jim (Michelle) Clark, of Dubuque, IA, Robert Clark, of Milton, FL, Jessica Klein, of Dubuque, IA, and Amy (Tony) Quatrochi, of Zwingle, IA; his siblings, Ronald Clark, of Deming, NM, Darlene (Dave) Densmore and Mona Kay Christofferson, all of Camanche, IA. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Corinne Clark; and brothers, Dale, Donald, Jerry, and Elmer Clark.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Cao, Dr. Whalen, Dr. Khan and his nurse Greg from ICU at Finley Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to Robert.