HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Robert C. “Bob” Lehnhardt Jr., 57, of Hazel Green, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A celebration of life will take place from 11 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

