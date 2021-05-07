Louis G. Bernhard, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Cathedral of St. Raphael. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jerry H. Culbertson, Baldwin, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alice M Dunphy, Dubuque — Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today in the chapel.
Faye E. Hoffman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. May 15 at the church.
Richard Ingles, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 5 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home.
Milton L. Johnson, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.
Jonathan R. Kelly, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Benton, Wis.
Shirley W. Kirkpatrick, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Wesley United Methodist Church, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: Noon Saturday at the church.
Scott Salwolke, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Nancy A. Welty, Platteville, Wis. — Chapel services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.