Mary Eileen Miller, 99, of Dubuque, died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday September 13, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with a prayer service at 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10:00 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Msgr. James Miller as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary was born August 2, 1922, in Bernard, IA, the daughter of John and Mary Ann (Molony) McCarthy.
She received her education from Bernard country schools, Peosta High School and the University of Dubuque. On July 2, 1946, she was united in marriage to Joseph Frederick Miller at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray (Peosta), IA. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1991. She began her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse in rural Dubuque County, but most of her 45 years teaching were spent at St. Joseph theWorker School in Dubuque where she taught 5th grade.
She and her husband were founding members of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Her faith was very important to her. She was a long-time member of the Catholic Daughters and served as the Regent for several years, Serra Club, St. Joseph prayer line, and a Eucharistic Minister. She was an avid sports fan.
Mary’s kindness, patience and loving spirit were not only evident to all who entered her home but also to those who knew here as a teacher and a colleague.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Jo Miller of Milwaukee, WI, Marcia (Dario) Sola of Dubuque; one son, Richard (Joan) Miller of Dubuque, grandchildren, Matthew (Tisha) Miller, David (Mayia) Miller, Mariah (Troy) Kammerude, Bianca (Ty) Perkins; great-grandchildren, Vanessa Kammerude, Natalie Kammerude, Avante Perkins, D’Angelo Perkins, Grayson Miller, Blake Bunch, William Miller, and Elizabeth Miller; two sister-in-laws, Donna (Ken) Kutsch and Betty Connolly both of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Eleanor (Walter) Burds, Geraldine McCarthy, and her twin, Marge (Phil) McDonald; 4 brothers, Ralph (Loretta), Justin (Ethel), John and James McCarthy; sister-in-law, Mary (Frank) Dardis, and brother-in-laws, Bill (Lorraine) Miller, and Marvin Connolly.
A special thank you to Dr. Hillard Salas and his staff of Grand River Medical Group and St. Croix Hospice for all their care and compassion.
