Marcia C. (Everist) Hammel, age 76, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 6:35 p.m., on Monday, November 1, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services, with her family by her side. To celebrate Marcia’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Marcia was born on May 27, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana, daughter of John and Lorraine (Thompson) Everist.
Marcia attended school in South Bend where she graduated from Washington Clay High School. She married the love of her life, Ronald L. Hammel, on October 15, 1966, in Dubuque. They raised their two children and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together before Ron was called home on October 20, 2016. She and Ron were inseparable, and after they married, Marcia, fully embraced her role as a wife, mom and homemaker. All who knew her were amazed at the meticulous care she took of her home, and her laundry skills were legendary. Marcia was never afraid of hard work and throughout the years she also worked outside of her home with Sieg Auto Parts, Dubuque Telephone Answering Service and lastly as a receptionist at AAA Travel in Dubuque. Marcia’s faith was very important to her as was evidenced by her longtime membership with St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Family was always Marcia’s top priority and she was everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She kept track of what everyone was doing, providing daily encouragement and was supportive of any endeavor they decided to undertake. When she found some quiet time, Marcia enjoyed spending it on her computer reading, playing games and keeping in touch with family and friends. She never let anything hold her back from enjoying life and always did things “her way”. We are truly heartbroken at losing our mom and grandma, we were not ready to let her go just yet. However, we are grateful that she no longer has to fight the health issues she has been dealing with and is resting peacefully.
Those left to cherish Marcia’s memory include her children, Ronald L. (Rebecca Edmonds) Hammel II, Dubuque, IA and Jacqueline (Kevin) Ansel, Dubuque, IA; 6 grandchildren, Michael John Hummel, Timothy Hammel, Elijah Hammel, Kaden Ansel, Kendra Ansel and Kyrah Ansel; her former daughter-in-law, Darcy Hammel, Dubuque, IA; her brothers-in-law, Tom Zwack, Roger Dean, William (LaVon) Hammel and Gerald (Carol) Hammel, all of Dubuque; a sister-in-law, Jean Hammel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband of 50 years, Ronald L. Hammel.
Marcia’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of Manor Care, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their compassionate care of Marcia these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Marcia’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Marcia Hammel Family.
