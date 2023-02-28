Patricia “Pat” Frances (Leytem) Furuseth, 93, of Dubuque died February 24, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1st, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Pat was born March 14, 1929 in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Jacob and Catherine (McGrath) Leytem. She graduated in 1947 from Immaculate Conception Academy. On November 30, 1963, she married Leslie Furuseth at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Prior to having children, Pat worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 18 years. She was also an election poll worker for 33 years.
Pat was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church where she served on the Social and Human Concerns committee. She had been a member of Dubuque Area Christians United, Dubuque County Right to Life, Dubuqueland Irish, and the Theresians. Additionally, Pat served on the Dubuque County Eminent Domain Commission for eight years.
Pat was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. She was known for her hospitality always offering everyone who came to her home something to eat and drink. She had a caring heart, generously spending her time visiting care facilities, transporting people who were unable to drive, and being a friend to all.
She is survived by three children: Ann (Andy) Simcox of Dubuque, Sara (Tim) Houk of Norwalk, Iowa, and Jon Furuseth of Key West, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Kirsten (Kurt) Rutledge, Lauren (Khalil) McMeans, Sam and Jack Houk, and Clare, Maria, Luke and Abe Simcox; five great-grandchildren: Allie, Kam, Eleanor, Jameson and Hank Rutledge; a sister, Jean Otting of Cascade, Iowa, a sister-in law, Margaret Furuseth of Fennimore, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Furuseth, her parents, Jacob and Catherine Leytem, her parents-in-law, Oscar and Neva Furuseth, brothers and sisters, Mary Leytem, Arnold (Elmeta) Leytem, Jack (Lenore) Leytem, Elaine (Dorrance) Meloy, Kay (Leo) Heiderscheit, Joe (Lois) Leytem, and brothers-in-law, Bob Otting, Donald (Nancy) Furuseth, Dean Furuseth, and Owen (Lorraine) Furuseth.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care, Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for all their help, support and compassionate care of mom.
