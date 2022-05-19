Theodore W. “Ted” Lightcap, 81 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on May 16, 2022, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 20th, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Church Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 20th at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Ted was born on June 1, 1940, son of Albert Wallace “Wally” and Eunice (Strelesky) Lightcap. He attended and graduated from Loras Academy.
He married Sharon (Frick) Lightcap on May 25, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2011. He later remarried to Pat Jackson on November 1, 2014, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling, Illinois. After retirement, he was a blackjack dealer at the Diamond Jo Casino.
He served in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis of 1961 and was a member of the American Legion Post #6 and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a member of the Dubuque Moose Lodge.
Ted loved bowling, playing wiffle ball games in the backyard, collecting coins and knifes, and playing cards with the neighbors.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; his children Laura “Laurie” (Scott Meythler) Lightcap of Swisher, Iowa, Kimberly “Kim” (Larry) Van Hauen of Lake Ozark, MO, Jeff (Cathy) Jackson, Todd (Sharon) Jackson, Kimberly (Steve) Weber, Shawn (Angie) Jackson, and Jenny (Gary) Krieg, daughter-in-law Jean Jackson, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his first wife Sharon Lightcap, parents A.W. and Eunice Lightcap, brothers Bill (Veva) Lightcap of California, Joel Lightcap of Dubuque, and Jack Lightcap of Portland, and step-son Craig Jackson of St. Catherine’s.
