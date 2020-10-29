Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Sharon L. Arntzen, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
John Domeyer, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Cletus J. and Arlene M. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Mary Jean Johnson, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home.
Michael J. Kalb, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Chester L. Kamm, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Lyle F. Kluesner, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Kenneth J. Pickel, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct, 30, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gary L. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct 31, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Sharon M. Reed, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Marjorie A. Smith, Thomson, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.
Lori A. Steger, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Sylvan J. Taylor, Clermont, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home, Clermont, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, East Clermont Lutheran Church. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
June M. Wagner, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.