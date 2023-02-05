Paul E. Farrey, 95, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer and Deacon Michael Ellis officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Paul was born on February 23, 1927, in Leadmine, Wisconsin, the son of Oliver and Leona “Tootie” (Longhenry) Farrey. He graduated from Hazel Green High School. Paul was united in marriage to Viola R. Freiburger on October 4, 1952, at St. Patrick’s Church, Dubuque. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2017.
Recommended for you
Paul served in the United States Army Infantry where he was stationed in Germany and had wonderful memories of his time in Switzerland. He was employed at John Deere Tractor Works for almost 30 years. Paul was an avid fisherman who especially loved fishing on “The Blue” with his dad “Pop”, children and grandchildren. Paul’s relationship with God and his Catholicism were very important to him. He was a caretaker of the Hazel Green Cemetery with his wife, Viola, for 35 years. Paul and Viola enjoyed going to the casino and spending winters in Arizona for 25 years. He also had a sweet tooth and loved to eat sweets of all kinds.
Paul is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Douglas) Eagle, Alvaton, KY, Lynn (Randy) Skemp, Dubuque, and Paula (Roger) Nansel, Lake Charles, LA; two sons, John Farrey, of Mansfield, TX, and Michael (Katherine) Longhenry, Walworth, WI; his grandchildren, Jessica Duarte, Jason (Masha) Skemp, Kristi Skemp, Brenda (Lance) Duhon, Karissa (John) Quintero, Jared Farrey, Rachel Farrey and Logan Longhenry; and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Waylon Skemp, Rory and Lucas Duhon and Linkoln Quintero; and in-laws, Lillian Averkamp, Menominee, IL, Irma Massey, Dubuque, Larry (Ellen) Frieburger, East Dubuque, IL, Carol (Dan) McDermott, Louisburg, WI, Mary Freiburger, Benton, WI, Mame Freiburger, Cuba City, WI, Eileen Freiburger, East Dubuque, IL, and Bob Gerhard, Dubuque, IA.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Laura Mae (Tom) Buchanan; and his in-laws, Elmer (Louise) Frieburger, Frances (Vincent) Hendricks, Stella (Lawrence) Majerus, Florence Gerhard, Wilmer Averkamp, Frankie Frieburger, Henry Frieburger, Eddie Frieburger and Roger Massey.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Luther Manor Grand Meadows and Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Paul.
In lieu of flowers, a Paul E. Farrey Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.