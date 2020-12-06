Lois Mae Sear Corken, 96, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, with her daughter Kathy at her side.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
Lois was born July 2, 1924, in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph and Alberta (Tempus) Mussehl. She graduated from Visitation Academy in 1942. Lois worked as a secretary at Dubuque Packing Company until her marriage to Stanley Sear on October 12, 1950. Stan passed away on August 25, 1972. She married John Corken on April 12, 1975. John passed away December 3, 2005.
For most of her life, Lois was a homemaker. Literally. When Stan and Lois built their home on John Deere Road, she singlehandedly painted walls, varnished woodwork, sewed curtains and upholstered furniture, all while caring for three young children. When Beth was born and later resided at the newly opened Area Residential Care, Lois and Stan organized a parents group to support each other and provide for their special children’s needs. Lois doted on Beth and was actively involved in her care. She was an expert seamstress and in her later years sewed hundreds of children’s quilts, donating to the Salvation Army and other charities. Most any scrap of fabric given to her made its way into a quilt. Lois and John loved to travel, visiting their children and grandchildren all around the country. They camped at Lake Joy during the summer and spent winters in Texas. Lois was a member of the YMCA, swimming several times a week until the age of 93. She was a lover of dogs, music and euchre. Lois had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and attended daily Mass until she was no longer able to drive. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.
Surviving are Lois’ blended family: John S Corken, of Lima, OH, Jane (Nick) Del Real, of San Diego, Mary Kay (Bob) Frick, of Zwingle, Patrick (Marsha) Corken, of Dubuque, Suanne (Wayne) Kamerik, of Thousand Oaks, CA, Peggy Corken, of Bettendorf, Kathleen (Vince) Conner, of Dubuque, Timothy (Pam) Sear, of Leawood, KS, Rosemary (Charlie) Weser, of Lincolnton, GA, and Elizabeth Sear, of Dubuque; 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her husbands; daughter, Susanne Lighthart; sons-in-law, Timothy Lassance and Scott Lighthart; daughter-in-law, Jane Corken; and brother (sister-in-law), Lawrence (Avis) Mussehl.
Egelhof Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to Sunrise Unit of Sunnycrest Manor, Albrecht Acres or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and care of Lois.