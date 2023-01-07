CUBA CITY, Wis. — James R. “Jim” Oglesby, 87, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Platteville, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, January 8 at St. Rose of Lima Church where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 12:40 p.m.

