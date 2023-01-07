CUBA CITY, Wis. — James R. “Jim” Oglesby, 87, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Platteville, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, January 8 at St. Rose of Lima Church where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 12:40 p.m.
Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Jim was born on May 16, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of William and Marvel (Lippstock) Oglesby. He was the youngest of six children. Jim’s early formal education took place in Dubuque parochial schools.
At age 16, he began his working life that included employment with Pepsi Cola, Tri-State Paving and the Dubuque Packing Company. Jim was united in marriage to Nancy Rea on December 1, 1956. He embraced a lifelong commitment to learning and earned his GED in 1981. Jim also operated his family farm from 1961 through 1994. He enjoyed many happy years in retirement which included traveling, playing cards and an occasional trip to the casino.
Most of all, Jim loved good times with family and friends. He was well-loved and will be missed for the rest of our days.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy Oglesby, Cuba City; his children, Joe (Cheri) Oglesby, Cuba City, Kathy Neumeister, Platteville, Richard (Lori) Oglesby, Cuba City, Ken (Lisa) Oglesby, Mt. Horeb, WI, and Sherri Ramaker, Prairie du Sac, WI; a sister, Rita (John) Lesch; a sister-in-law, Marlene Oglesby; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lisa; a son-in-law, Jason Ramaker; three sisters, Jeanie (Calvin) Dutka, Ruth (Clete) Apel, and June (Vince) Owens; and a brother, Ronnie Oglesby.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jeff White and the Southwest Health Center team for their compassionate care.
A James R. Oglesby Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
