GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Karolyn Downey, 76, of Guttenberg, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, where services will follow. Inurnment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elkader.

Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family.

