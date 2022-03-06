GALENA, Ill. — Virginia K. Carroll, 74, of Galena, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the funeral home.

