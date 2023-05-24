Shannon M. Graper, 45, of Dubuque, died on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, where a celebration of life will follow at 11:30 a.m.