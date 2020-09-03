DYERSVILLE, Iowa — David A. Clemen, 80, of Dyersville, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home, of natural causes.
Rev. Tyler Raymond will conduct private family services, with burial in St. Francis cemetery in Dyersville.
David was born December 11, 1939, in Dyersville, the son of Nicholas and Frances (Leigh) Clemen. He married Janet Ressler on July 24, 1965, at St. Mary’s church in Cascade, officiated by Fr. Wayne Ressler. Through the years they enjoyed dancing with friends during the Big Band era at Melody Mill to the music of Wayne King, Guy Lombardo and Sammy Kaye, and to the local bands at the Cascade, Worthington and Dyersville dance halls.
Dave’s employment years started after graduation at the Farley State Bank. After returning from the service, he was employed at the Dyersville National Bank, self-employed farming, employed at New Vienna Mutual Insurance Agency, and retired from American Trust in 2018. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison Graduate School of Banking in 1974.
Dave was active in many civic organizations including the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the Food Pantry, Garden Club, St. Francis Xavier Parish and was a founding member on the board of Dyersville Progress Home. He received the Lion’s Club Citizen of the Year award in 2008. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with friends and neighbors. He loved his two granddaughters and enjoyed watching their soccer games. He was a good cook and they enjoyed many creative meals over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; a son, Michael, of Dyersville; granddaughters, Sadie Hart (friend Chris) and Rikki (Eric) Demers; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Evelyn Demers, all of Dubuque; siblings, Barb (Fred) Hermsen, Judy (Jim) Kluesner, Tony (Karen) Clemen, all of Dubuque, Bill (Barb) Clemen, of Shell Rock, and Mary Palmer, of Marion; in-laws, Margaret Delaney and Joan (Jim) McCarron, both of Dubuque, and John Ressler, of Mt. Vernon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Jacob and Marie (Klocker) Ressler; one son, Richard John Clemen on July 2, 1991; a sister, Charlotte Clemen; a brother, Herb Clemen; and a nephew, Derek Clemen; in-laws, Mike Ressler, Donald Delaney and Virginia Ressler.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Tammi and Ryan, Jen, Jan, Jeanette, Suzanne and Diane for their compassionate care, for without them, Dave would not have been able to remain at home. Also, special thanks to the caregivers and helpers who so generously gave of their time to assist Janet with Dave’s daily routine of cares: Terry, Brenden, Sandy, Sydney, Shelby, Sawyer, Beth, Brooklyn, Brenna, Sue, Gabbi, Lois, Kathy, Kyle, Tim and Kevin.
Memorials are preferred and cards may be sent to the family c/o Kramer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.