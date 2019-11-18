BELLEVUE, Iowa — Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, and her expecting little angel boy Kashton, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 3 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bellevue, with additional visitation one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Complete arrangements are pending.