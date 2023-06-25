CUBA CITY, Wis. — Jerome Walter “Joe” Goeman, age 91, was born December 30, 1931 at Antigo, Wisconsin. He passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023 at Southwest Health Center Hospital in Platteville, WI with his wife of 70 years and family by his side.
Born and raised on a small farm, he was the middle child of five. He attended Peace Lutheran School and Antigo High School. He also attended Langlade County Teachers College for two years and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin — Platteville in 1951 where he majored in agriculture and science.
Joe met Jerry while attending school at Platteville. They were married in 1953 and moved to Phillips, Wisconsin where he taught 8th grade. After one year they moved back to Cuba City where he taught 4th grade at Platteville. They had three children: Cindy, Tim and Ben. From 1954 — 1964 he farmed with his father-in-law, Bob Rasque, at Cuba City. After ten years of farming he returned to teaching at Darlington and Platteville. In 1967, he earned his Masters Degree in Administration and was hired as principal of the Cuba City Elementary School. He was elementary principal for 28 years, retiring in 1996. Education was always a top priority with Mr. Goeman! Joe was an active member of the Cuba City United Methodist Church for many years. He sang in the church choir and served on various church committees. In 1969 he joined the Cuba City Lions Club and has been a member for 54 years. He served as president, was the Lions Club pin chairperson for 35 years and was parade chairperson for 35 years. Joe attended 12 International Lions Conventions and many State Lions Conventions. Being a very avid Lions Club pin trader, his collection exceeded 10,000 pins. He lived by the International Lions Club motto: “We Serve.” He was always very interested in hunting and Hunter Safety programs. A charter member of the Wisconsin Hunter Safety program, he completed 40 years as Chief Hunter Safety Instructor in Cuba City. Joe was a member of the Cuba City Community Fair and Picnic Committee. Joe was chairperson of the City of Presidents Committee. One of the highlights of his community service was designing the presidential shields in 1976, which still line Main Street in Cuba City. This was in celebration of our nation’s bicentennial. Under his leadership, the committee was responsible for promoting Cuba City through many community projects. Major projects included: completion of painting the logo on the water tower, new veterans memorial monuments updated and the caboose area project completion. He was instrumental in getting President George W. Bush to Cuba City in 2004. Mr. Red, White and Blue was a very patriotic individual. This “Flag Master” encouraged every one around Cuba City to fly “Old Glory.” Although he was not a veteran, he was a local icon of patriotism. When you fly the colors, remember Joe and others like him who understood all that the flag means to our country.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rona Goeman; brother Ken Goeman and sister Emily McKenna; brother-in-law Gene McKenna, sister-in-law Luella Goeman and nephew Michael Goeman. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Bob and Bernice Rasque and brothers-in-law Ronald Rasque and Robert “Dutch” Rasque; sister-in-law Pat Rasque and nephew Michael Rasque.
Joe is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jerry and three children: Cindy (Gary) Dolphin, Peosta IA; Tim (Julie) Goeman, Cohasset MN; Ben (Laurie) Goeman, Chippewa Falls WI. They have six grandsons: Neil (Amanda) Dolphin, Dubuque IA; Tyson (Mary) Goeman, Crosslake MN; Peter (Kinsley) Goeman, Fuquay-Varina NC; Nick (Carly) Goeman, Chippewa Falls WI; Brad (Katie) Goeman, Chippewa Falls WI; Joe (Carli) Goeman, Big Lake AK. Joe and Jerry are very proud of their 6 grandsons. Joe is survived by 20 great-grandchildren. Joe will be missed by family and friends and like he always said, “It all evens out in the end.”
We are very thankful for the care he received while a resident at Edenbrook of Platteville, WI these past six years. We especially appreciate the compassionate care provided to Joe during his final days at Southwest Health Center Hospital of Platteville, WI.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Friday, June 30th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Jerome W. Goeman Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com