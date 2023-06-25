CUBA CITY, Wis. — Jerome Walter “Joe” Goeman, age 91, was born December 30, 1931 at Antigo, Wisconsin. He passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023 at Southwest Health Center Hospital in Platteville, WI with his wife of 70 years and family by his side.

Born and raised on a small farm, he was the middle child of five. He attended Peace Lutheran School and Antigo High School. He also attended Langlade County Teachers College for two years and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin — Platteville in 1951 where he majored in agriculture and science.

