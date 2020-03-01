HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mary Margaret (Hillary) Robson, 72, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Friday, February 28, at home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Hazel Green with Pastor Glenda McCracken officiating. A private burial will take place in the Hazel Green Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the service.
Mary was born December 13, 1947, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, to Wayne and Leona (Kirk) Hillary. She was the oldest of six children. Mary grew up in Hazel Green and attended Hazel Green Grade School and graduated from Hazel Green High School in the Class of 1966, where she received high honors and was a cheerleader. Upon graduation, she attended MATC in Madison and completed her associate’s degree.
On August 26, 1967, she married the love of her life, Tom Robson, at the Hazel Green United Methodist Church. This union has lasted over 52 years and resulted in four beautiful children and twelve beautiful grandchildren. Mary worked at Ray O Vac until the arrival of John, when she became a stay at home mom/housewife. She also did daycare for several families until her youngest, Andrew, started school. She then began her career working at Southwestern Schools and retired as a teachers’ aide after 28 years, 20 of which have been alongside Luanne Schambow, working with young students with special needs. She had a special bond with the students and Luanne which brought great joy to her life.
Mary was known as Mom, not only to her own children but to several others, including her second son, John (John Bellrichard), who still to this day calls her mom. Mom turned to Grandma Mary, a name she truly loved. Mary always had a craft project, game, book to read or cookies to bake with her grandkids. She loved attending their sporting events and concerts over the years. Mary loved her family and life more than anything else.
Her hobbies included sewing, making afghans and teddy bears. She was also a collector of loons and snowmen. Mary took great pleasure in helping others and had donated over 200 tie blankets for area benefits over the years. She looked forward to her yearly trips to the NASCAR race in Bristol, family fishing trips to Danbury, where she fell in love with the lake loons, and her annual sisters’ weekend getaway. She enjoyed evenings out with the gang at Guler’s, and is known to have a brandy on occasion. Mary was a lifelong member of the Hazel Green United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 42 years, the Tidy Maids Homemakers, and the Hazel Green Fire Auxiliary.
Mary is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom; her children, John (Renee) Robson, Cross Plains, WI, Rodney (Lynee) Robson, Cuba City, WI, Hillary (Eric) McAuliffe, Hazel Green, WI, and Andrew (Marci) Robson, Apple River, IL; her grandkids, Kelli, KateLyn, Thomas, Blake, Drew, Shayne, Josie and Jack Robson, and Nick, Macie, Cody and Brooklyn McAuliffe; her siblings, RuthAnn (Dave) Shelliam, and Martha Ring (friend Denny), both of Hazel Green, WI, Bob (Cindy) Hillary, Hanover, IL, Rose (Kevin) Kunkel, Jenks, OK, and Melanie (John) Sobie, Stoughton, WI.; a sister-in-law, Susan (Tom) Straub, McFarland, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Smokey Hillary; in-laws, Jack and Pat Robson; infant brother, Raymond; brother-in-law Dave Ring; and nephews, Sam Straub and Richard Hillary.
A special thank-you to St. Croix Hospice, Pastor Glenda, and all of Mary’s friends for their prayers, love and support.
