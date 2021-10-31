Joyce A. Voss, 77, of Sherrill, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 10:00-10:45 a.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Sherrill United Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Sherrill United Church of Christ with Rev. Diane Grace officiating.
Joyce was born on March 1, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Robert and Janet (Kaune) Weitz. Joyce graduated from Dubuque Senior Highschool in 1962. She was united in marriage to Ken Voss on August 18, 1962 in Dubuque, Iowa.
Joyce worked in food service at the University of Dubuque and John Deere. She was also a devoted member of Sherrill United Church of Christ.
In her spare time Joyce enjoyed quilting and sewing and spending time shopping on QVC. She was also an avid Miami Dolphins fan. She and Ken relished their time spent on their houseboat docked at Massey Station on the Mississippi River.
In addition to her husband Ken, Joyce is survived by their three children Dan (Becky) Voss of Clearwater, MN; Sue (Lowell) Buchholz of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Terry (Sue) Voss of Galena, IL. Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; siblings Jim Weitz, John (Dori) Weitz, Ron (Geri) Weitz, and Becky (Jim) March. Joyce is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Janice Weitz, and Judy Teaser; brother-in-law, Jim Teaser, and sister-in-law, Charlotte Weitz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Joyce’s family would like to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the fourth-floor doctors and nurses at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA 52002 is in charge of arrangements.