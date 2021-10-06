Marcia Ann Frett, 77, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be 9:30 am — 10:30 am Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marcia will be 10:30 am Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phill Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Marcia was born May 21, 1944, the daughter of Wayne and Zella Stone. On May 16, 1964, she married Roger Frett at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
Marcia graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
She was an instructor for Area Residential Care.
Marcia enjoyed reading romance novels, playing games on her iPad, making her own Christmas wreaths, playing slots at the Q Casino, Yahtzee, Scrabble, fishing and camping. She also enjoyed her motorcycle trips with Roger.
Survivors include her husband, Roger of Dubuque; granddaughter, Jessica (Alec) Otto of Rochester, MN; grandson, Matthew Woodward of Dubuque; one sister, Sharon Stone of Denton, TX and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kimberly Ann Woodward and one brother, Douglas Stone.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
