MCCOMB, Ohio — Sharon M. Rider, 77 of McComb passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was born in Dubuque, IA on December 18, 1944 to the late William and Rosina Loney. She married Edward Baumgartner and he preceded her in death. She then married Douglas Rider and he survives. Sharon is also survived by her three children; Steven (Jill) Baumgartner of Cincinnati, Kerri Baumgartner of North Baltimore, Jason (Jackie) Baumgartner of Cincinnati, step daughter, Tracy (Tim) Coughlin of Cleveland and step son, Gordon Rider of Bowling Green. She is also survived by a brother, Jerry Loney of Dubuque, IA, sister, Rita Phillips of Toledo, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her brothers; Jim, Bob, Dennis and Gene Loney. She was an elementary teacher for over 20 years, retiring from Our Lady of Consolation Catholic School. She was a member of St. Michael’s the Archangel Catholic Church, Findlay and served as a volunteer for Bridge Home Health and Hospice and Hancock Christian Clearing House. Sharon was also a member of the McComb Economic Development Organization. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 2:00 — 4:00 & 6:00 — 8:00 PM at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Sharon to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.