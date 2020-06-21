Thomas F. Ryan, 78, of Dubuque, died peacefully, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial for Tom will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Tom Heathershaw as the Celebrant and Deacon Mike Ellis as the homilist. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Tom was born May 29, 1942, the son of Earl V. and Luella Manderscheid Ryan. On November 19, 1983, he married Margaret “Peg” Merriam in Dubuque. He graduated from Holy Rosary High School in La Motte in 1959. Tom worked 40 years at Interstate Power Company/Alliant Energy. He started at the Interstate Power Company Bus System before it was given to the City of Dubuque, he then transferred to the line department where he worked many years as a lineman and customer service representative. Tom was active in St. Donatus Catholic Church and St. Donatus Community Club and served on the church’s school board. He was secretary and served on the grounds committee of Pine Knoll Condo Association for seven years. He coached little league baseball, girls softball and was a 4-H Leader. His favorite teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears — whether they won or lost. He loved the game of golf and walking the Florida beaches in his retirement. He taught his children the basics of how to work on cars and do almost any home improvement project.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 36 years, Margaret “Peg”; four sons, Terry (Mary) Ryan, Steve (Tami) Ryan, Stan (Tammy) Ryan, all of Dubuque, and son, Todd (Karen) Ryan, of Parkersburg, Iowa; one daughter, Cathy (Randy) Wehling, of Anamosa, Iowa; one stepdaughter, Lisa (Jacques) Condon, of Mequon, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Kristi (Garret), Kelly (Jacob), Austin, Cody, Taylor (Derek), Josh, Emily, Katie (Jordan), and Mitch (Taryn); one stepgranddaughter, Olivia; five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Brooks, Coy, Mia and Miles; and one sister, Helen Curtis, of Davenport, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul Ryan; brother-in-law, Allan Curtis; and cousin, Grace (Bob) Denlinger, who helped raise Tom after his mother died at a young age.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Tom’s nurses and caregivers at Stonehill Care Center, and his doctors, nurses, and caregivers at MercyOne, Medical Associates and Mayo Clinic.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Tom’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.