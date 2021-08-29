MANCHESTER, Iowa — Marjorie E. Shaw, 69, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, Iowa, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until service time. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Masonville, Iowa. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Marjorie E. Shaw, under “photos and videos or media,” starting at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Marjorie Elaine Shaw was born August 25, 1951, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Oliver and Frances (Scanlon) Shaw. Marjorie grew up in Masonville, Iowa and attended the Masonville Methodist Church, and the Lincoln School in Manchester. Later in life, she worked in vocational programs in Guttenberg, Manchester, and Hiawatha, before moving to the Good Neighbor Home in 2016. Marjorie was active in Special Olympics, enjoyed music and traveling, especially to Las Vegas to see Wayne Newton, Branson, Missouri, and the Wisconsin Dells. While at the Good Neighbor Home, Marjorie liked attending church services, playing bingo, crafts, and loved manicures.
Marjorie adored children, especially the many nieces and nephews in her life. She will be remembered for the love and laughter she shared, and her small streak of mischievousness that made us smile. Marjorie touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.
Marjorie will be lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters, Genevieve (Robert) Frentress, Helen (Robert) Manternach, Iola Millard, all of Manchester; Lawrance (Kay) Shaw of Anamosa, Charles (Marilyn) Shaw of Hutchinson, Minnesota, David (Elaine) Shaw of Springville, Douglas (Mary) Shaw of Niagara Falls, New York, Charlotte Shaw of SurfSide, South Carolina, Joanne Hansel (Jim Bandy) of Dundee, Nancy (Ronald) Savago of Ryan, and Marie Shaw of Manchester. Marjorie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Frances Shaw; brothers, Richard, Francis, Michael, and a sister in infancy; brothers-in-law, Glen Millard and Kenneth Hansel; and sister-in-law, Helen Shaw.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Good Neighbor Home and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care she received. They also wish to acknowledge Marjorie’s family of loving caregivers over the years for their dedication and kindness.
Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa in memory of Marjorie.
Please share a memory of Marjorie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.