Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
John E. Boelkens, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, Mount Carroll Church of God. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the church.
Gregory J. Doeden, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
David E. Frommelt, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mary A. Norpel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Loras J. Wulfekuhle, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa.