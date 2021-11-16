Annetta F. Oeth, 103, of Dubuque, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am — 10:30 am, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Annetta will be 10:30 am, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Annetta was born December 24, 1917, in Dubuque, the daughter of Conrad and Anna (Weiss) Kohlmann. On December 30, 1988, she married Irvin Oeth in St. Columbkille Catholic Church. He passed away in 1990.
Annetta graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1936. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women of Dubuque and Immanuel Women’s Fellowship.
Annetta wrapped butter for The National Butter Company, she worked for The Old Mill (an ice cream store for 17 years), Stanley Home Products and was a secretary at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to Chicago to attend plays and theater events.
Survivors include two nieces, Christine (Keith Rippe) Kohlmann and Cynthia (Jim) Kohlmann-Prestley and one nephew, Conrad (Julie) Kohlmann; one great-niece, Kathryn (Zach) Murphy and one great-nephew, Alex Kohlmann; two step-daughters, Patti (Mike) Carr of Dubuque and Mildred Clarkson of Naples, FL; special friends, Ray (Thelma) Breitsprecker, Marilyn Bell and Judy Glab, all of Dubuque;
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, J. Conrad (Patricia) Kohlmann, Jr.; two step-children, Thomas Oeth and Edwin Oeth and a step-son-in-law, James Clarkson.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Ennoble Skilled nursing staff and Sunset Park Place for their care of Annetta.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
