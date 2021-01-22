Shirley A. (Rank) Schute, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:43 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. To celebrate Shirley’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Shirley’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Shirley was born on December 22, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Raymond W. and Pearl Mary (Hedrick) Rank.
Shirley graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1956. She went to work at Dubuque Stamping and Manufacturing and the Dubuque Packing Company before she married. On November 26, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert “Sam” Schute at Holy Trinity Church. They were blessed with four children, and 54 years of wedded bliss, before he sadly passed away on December 28, 2013. After they married, Shirley became a very content wife, homemaker and full-time mom until the children were raised. In 1982, Shirley and Sam bought the Rhomberg Dairy Queen, and would run it with the help of their family, until the end of the season in 2000. She truly loved her work there and all of the staff that came and went throughout the years. When she had a little free time, Shirley enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family and trying her luck at the Diamond Jo. She also enjoyed helping her daughter Connie, greeting customers as they came in to The Jewelry Box. In her younger years, Shirley and Sam liked to go dancing at Melody Mill, spending time on the river and fishing at their lake home in Clear Lake, Iowa. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory include her son, Steve (Tina) Schute, Dubuque, IA; her twin daughters, Connie Schute, Dubuque, IA, and Christine (Daniel) Boxleiter, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Ben, Anthony and Kimberly Boxleiter, Alex Schute and Casey (Justin) Heim and Amber Piper; and her nieces and nephew.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert Schute; her daughter, Sandy (Rex) Piper; a brother-in-law, James (Pat) Schute; and two nephews.
Shirley’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Finley Hospital, especially Dr. Powers and Dr. Angela Kelley, for all of the wonderful care they have provided Shirley.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Shirley’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Shirley Schute Family.
