Richard A. “Hank” Henry, 60, of Dubuque, died Sept. 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
A celebration of Hank’s life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
