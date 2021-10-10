DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Rosella A. “Sally” Trenkamp, 88, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 Mercy One Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Sally will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday.
Services for Sally will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa with Rev. Tyler Raymond Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
She was born on April 18, 1933 in Bernard, Iowa, daughter of Aloysius and Loretta (Hoffmann) Pfab. On October 22, 1952 she was united in marriage to Ralph H. Trenkamp at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2008.
The couple farmed in the rural Dyersville area. They enjoyed going to dances and polka’s, and the monthly card parties with friends.
She came from a family of quilters and quilted often along with sewing for others in her home. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially cookies
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville and a member of Farm Bureau, she enjoyed attending the meetings with her lady friends.
She is survived by one daughter, JoAnn Schraad (and special friend, Del Steffen) of Dyersville, five sons, Steve Trenkamp, and Allan Trenkamp both of Dyersville, Tom (Lori) Trenkamp of Manchester, IA, Mike Trenkamp and Don (Karla) Trenkamp both of Dyersville; nine grandchildren, Kayla Trenkamp, Nick (Patti) Trenkamp, Sarah (Jared) Deutmeyer, David Trenkamp, John Trenkamp, Catherine Trenkamp, Maggie (Curtis) Wilson, Holly Trenkamp and Wade Trenkamp; three great grandchildren, Henry Deutmeyer, Otto Deutmeyer and Kira Trenkamp; three godchildren, Karen Pfab of Ankeny, Randy Roling of Bernard and Becky Burke of Madison, WI; two sisters, Leona Roling of Peosta and Elaine and LaVerne Tippett of Belmont, WI; three brothers, Eldon Pfab of Prairieburg, Don Pfab of Coggan and Clifford Pfab of Peosta; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Pfab of Dubuque and Kathleen Trenkamp of Dyersville;
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, August Schraad Jr.; brother and sisters-in-law, Leo Pfab, Paul Pfab, Al Roling, Sharon Pfab, and Janet Pfab; her brother and sisters-in-laws, Hilda (Ray) Vorwald, Edmund Trenkamp, Mary Trenkamp, Frank Trenkamp, Emma Trenkamp, Albert Trenkamp, Francis and Esther Fangmann and Elmer in infancy; and her special friend, Jim Finn.
Online condolences left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
The family would like thank the staff at Ellen Kennedy Living Center, Mercy One Senior Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care given to mom.