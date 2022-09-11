SAVAGE, Minn. — Sally Jo DeMuth, age 66, of Savage, MN, formerly of Dubuque, passed away at 5:00 p.m., on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
To celebrate Sally’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Eulogy and sharing will be at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Susan Swift officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Sally was born on October 21, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Rita (Shaffer) and Anthony Pfab.
Sally attended school in Dubuque. She had 2 wonderful children and worked at Kmart for several years. She managed the Little Ceasar’s and went on to become the Human Resources manager at the Burnsville store. It was at Kmart that she would meet the love of her life, Marty Sommer, in 1995, and the two would spend the rest of their days together. In 2015, she left Kmart in Burnsville and went to work for Old Navy until her retirement in 2020. Sally’s love language was definitely shopping for presents and cute outfits for everyone in her life. If she came across something that reminded her of you, or that she thought you would enjoy, you could bet it was coming home with her. In her free time, Sally also enjoyed shooting pool and doing word and number puzzles. She was a very social person and made friends wherever she went. Sally was deeply loved and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Those left to cherish Sally’s memory include her children, Corrie (Geneva Ginter) DeMuth, Dubuque, IA and Scott (Robin) DeMuth, Peosta, IA; her grandchildren, Natalie and Nina DeMuth; her long time companion, Marty Sommer, Savage, MN; and her siblings, Donna (Dave) Doerr, Bellevue, IA, Dollie (Greg) Kohnen, Dubuque, IA and Joe (Lisa) Pfab, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Pfab; her father, Anthony Pfab; her “second mother”, Alice Voels; and a sister Patricia “Patty” Pfab.
Sally’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff of the University of Minnesota Hospital, for their kindness and the compassionate care they provided for Sally. Also a heartfelt thanks to Marty for always caring for mom and supporting her every step of the way along her journey.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Sally’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Sally DeMuth Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.