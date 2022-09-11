SAVAGE, Minn. — Sally Jo DeMuth, age 66, of Savage, MN, formerly of Dubuque, passed away at 5:00 p.m., on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

To celebrate Sally’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Eulogy and sharing will be at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Susan Swift officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

