Gene D. Gauer, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at MercyOne in Dubuque.
A graveside service will be held at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. Military honors will be performed.
Gene was born September 21, 1927, in Dubuque. He was a Ham Radio Operator as well as a member of the Great River Amateur Radio Club in Dubuque. He enjoyed building model planes and roller-skating in his free time. Gene served in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Louise Gauer, of St. Johns, Arizona; his son, David Gauer; grandchildren: Strider M. Teague, Aaron Teague, Phillip R. Council, Laura A. Council, David Gauer; eight great-grandchildren; and four siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
