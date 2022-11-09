DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Karen Ann Kafer, 69, of Davenport, will be 11am Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, and will begin with a Rosary at 4pm. There will be additional visitation on Friday at the church from 10-11am. Burial will take place at 11am on Saturday in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West, IA. Memorials may be made to the family or for Masses.
Ms. Kafer passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home.
Karen was born September 2, 1953, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter of Clarence and Agnes (Nieland) Kafer.
Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a physical tester for Continental Cement, Buffalo, IA.
She was the Chicago Cubs biggest fan and enjoyed collecting Isabel Blooms, and traveling. She was devoted to her large extended family and cherished the time spent with them.
Those left to honor her memory include her sisters Delores Buman of Dubuque, Diane (Neil “Bob”) Allen of Davenport, Rita (Mike) Kueter of Dubuque, Steve (Chris) Kafer of Dubuque; sisters in law Darlene Kafer of Manchester, IA, Marilyn Kafer of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Sylvester and Lloyd.
