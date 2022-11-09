DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Karen Ann Kafer, 69, of Davenport, will be 11am Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, and will begin with a Rosary at 4pm. There will be additional visitation on Friday at the church from 10-11am. Burial will take place at 11am on Saturday in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West, IA. Memorials may be made to the family or for Masses.

Ms. Kafer passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home.

