Ralph A. Walton, age 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, was called home peacefully at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Sunnycrest Manor.
To honor Ralph’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. To celebrate Ralph’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Ralph was born on July 15, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Robert A. and Bessie Mae (White) Walton. Ralph was a lifelong resident of Dubuque, who was employed in the workshops at ARC and Sunnycrest. He loved giving the staff at Sunnycrest a “hard time,” and they loved trying to win him over. They truly were his adopted family. The simple things in life made Ralph the happiest. He was always thrilled when he had a dollar bill given to him because it meant he could buy a Pepsi, his favorite drink. Ralph was definitely a unique individual who touched many lives, bringing joy, as well as playful frustration, to those around him. He will be deeply missed!
Those left to cherish Ralph’s memory include his two brothers, Ronald Walton (his twin), and Thomas Walton, both of Dubuque, IA; his niece, Emily Patterson; and nephews, Jim Brinsky, Todd Brinsky and Rob Walton.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janet Walton and Anna Brinsky; and a brother, Robert Walton.
Ralph’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to Ralph’s long-time care givers at Sunnycrest Manor; his guardian, Jane Wagner; as well as the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for all of the kind, loving, patient and compassionate care they have provided to Ralph throughout years.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
