DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dorothy A. Meyer, 79, of Dyersville passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Martin Obeng will officiate, and Deacon Jim Steger will assist.
Dorothy was born on January 13, 1942, in Key West, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Irene (Sprank) Barth. She married Loras A. Meyer on July 6, 1963, in Balltown, Iowa. Together they worked & raised their family on the Family Century Farm east of Dyersville.
Survivors include her children: Terry (Vicki) Meyer of Dyersville and Duane (Kari) Meyer of Holy Cross, Diane (Doug) Biddick of Peosta, IA and Karen (Brian) Kutsch of Farley, grandchildren: Dr. Daniel (Samantha), Michael (Ashley) Meyer, Jennifer (Kyle) Jungk, and Matt (Jenny) Latham, Troy (Andrea Mathes) Biddick and Ashley (Tony) Wiederholt, Logan (Savannah) and Kendra Kutsch, Megan Elly, Drew, Levi and Jude Meyer; 12 great grandchildren; siblings: Melvin (Mary) Barth of Durango, Roger (Alice) Barth of Dubuque; in-laws: Betty McLane, Joyce (Ron) Olberding-Drey, Sheila Meyer and Patricia Meyer, all of Dyersville, Harry Steger of Elkader and several step siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Loras in 1999, stepmothers: Irma May and Rosa Kass-Ambrosy, a grandson, Austen Kutsch and in-laws: Stan McLane, Mary Jane Steger, Janice (Ron) Alfred, Richard, Don (Helen), Ken (Kathy), James Meyer, Ron Olberding and John and Anne Meyer, both in infancy.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.