Marcella L. “Sally” Schiffer, 98, of Key West, formerly of La Motte, passed away on January 31, 2023, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West with Monsignor Thomas Toale officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday February 3, 2023, at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

