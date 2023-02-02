Marcella L. “Sally” Schiffer, 98, of Key West, formerly of La Motte, passed away on January 31, 2023, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West with Monsignor Thomas Toale officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday February 3, 2023, at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Sally was born on June 18, 1924, in La Motte, daughter of Nicholas and Cecelia (Schilling) Pitts. She was united in marriage to Elmer Schiffer on October 5, 1949 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in La Motte. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2018.
She was a hardworking farm wife alongside Elmer. She milked cows, tended her chickens, and tended her three gardens. From her gardens she did a lot of canning, gathered bushels of potatoes and topped it off with her beautiful flowers around the edges. She was also an amazing cook and baker and people raved about her fresh bread and pies. She also enjoyed going dancing with Elmer, and a good game of euchre. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Hawkeye fan and was a member of St. Joseph Key West parish and Catholic Daughters of America.
Sally is survived by her three children Gary (Lisa) Schiffer, of LaMotte, Don (Jeanie) Schiffer, of Dubuque, and Sherrie (Gary) Witter, of Marion, Iowa; a daughter-in-law Angel Schiffer, of Maquoketa; 16 grandchildren Michelle, Ryan, Chad, Brian, Nick, Wyatt, Levi, Kyle, Jenny, Sarah, Shelby, Thomas, Andrew, Brian, Amy, and Tammy; many great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters-in-law Marie Weiland and Leona Schiffer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elmer, her son Jim, and siblings Joseph “Lyle” Pitts, William Pitts, Jim (Mary Margaret) Pitts, Marge (George) Schlegel, and Mary (Frank) Makovec.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bethany Home in Dubuque and Hospice of Dubuque for their love,care, and kindness.
